If you've ever dreamed of living near Memorial Park, we have the home for you. This estate at 24 Crestwood is 7,659 square feet, with five bedrooms and five full baths plus four half baths.This stately neoclassical manor style home is located in a gated three home enclave near Memorial Park. As you pull up to this home, the four columns and amazing doors welcome you with open arms. When you enter the home you are greeted by an impressive entry with marble tile flooring, custom chandelier and ironwork on the staircase.The kitchen features Calacatta marble counters and custom backsplash. Add in the custom appliances, large island and view of the grounds, and this kitchen is perfect for any occasion. Just off the kitchen is the family room which features towering iron doors leading to the grounds and loggia.The master bedroom is located on the first floor and features a domed ceiling and its own seating area. It also conveniently opens up to the study. The home features not one, but two master closets with custom built-ins and plenty of room to pick out that perfect outfit for work or a night on the town. The master bath features a standalone tub and enormous shower with seamless glass and sitting area.The home also has plenty of room for an indoor gym and game room. But the best part is the backyard which features a full outdoor kitchen, fireplace and plenty of space for a growing family to enjoy the outdoors. This call could be yours for the current list price of $4,350,000.