Here's the salary needed to afford a home in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas --
We know how many hours it takes to pay the rent in Houston, but what sort of salary do you need if you want to buy a house?

SmartAsset has the answer for H-Town and three other Texas cities, based on its determination of a typical total monthly payment that includes mortgage, taxes, and homeowners insurance.

Gathering data from the U.S. Census Bureau and using the median home value in each of the 15 cities it studied, the personal finance website operated under the assumption that prospective homebuyers would pay 20 percent down on a 30-year-mortgage with a four percent interest rate.

Things like an annual home value increase of two percent, annual inflation of two percent, and homeowners insurance at a rate of 0.5 percent were also included in the math.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
