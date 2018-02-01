Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Medical Center Area, Houston

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
4893 Hermann Park Dr.
Listed at $1,088 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4893 Hermann Park Dr., is 11.9 percent less than the $1,235 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Medical Center Area.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
4066 Hermann Park Ct.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 4066 Hermann Park Ct., is listed for $1,120 / month. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony, garden access, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1 Hermann Park Ct., #C25
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1 Hermann Park Ct. (at Almeda Rd. & Camden Dr.), which, at 654-square-feet, is going for $1,193 / month.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator, and a residents lounge. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, garden access, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a dishwasher.
When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
