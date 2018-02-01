REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Medical Center Area, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Medical Center Area are hovering around $1,235 (compared to a $1,100 average for Houston). So how does the low-end pricing on a Medical Center Area rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

4893 Hermann Park Dr.




Listed at $1,088 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4893 Hermann Park Dr., is 11.9 percent less than the $1,235 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Medical Center Area.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

4066 Hermann Park Ct.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 4066 Hermann Park Ct., is listed for $1,120 / month. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony, garden access, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1 Hermann Park Ct., #C25




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1 Hermann Park Ct. (at Almeda Rd. & Camden Dr.), which, at 654-square-feet, is going for $1,193 / month.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator, and a residents lounge. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, garden access, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a dishwasher.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
VIRAL LISTING: Dinosaur helps realtor sell home
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
New tiny house village set up for homeless women
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News