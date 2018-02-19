Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Neartown - Montrose, Houston

REAL ESTATE

Finding a good option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're in the market for a new apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Neartown - Montrose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Neartown - Montrose via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

820 West Alabama St.




Listed at $850 / month, this 660-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 820 West Alabama St. (at Roseland St. & W Alabama St.), is 29.2 percent less than the $1,200 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Neartown - Montrose.

The building features secured entry, assigned parking, a residents lounge, storage space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1661 Marshall St.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode, situated at 1661 Marshall St., is listed for $950 / month for its 700-square-feet of space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a deck, in-unit laundry and vintage light fixtures. Pets are welcome on this property. (See the complete listing here.)

907 W Gray St., #4




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 907 W Gray St., which, at 3,024-square-feet, is going for $995 / month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

309 Stratford St., #3




Then there's this 625-square-foot single-family home with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 309 Stratford St., listed at $1,000 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)

1847 W Alabama St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1847 W Alabama St., is listed for $1,008 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The building features assigned parking and a swimming pool. (See the listing here.)
