REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Mid West, Houston

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mid West look like these days--and what might you get for your money?


We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Mid West via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3737 Hillcroft St., #2007




Listed at $579 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3737 Hillcroft St., is 39.0 percent less than the $949 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mid West. The building has a swimming pool and residents' lounge. (See the complete listing here.)

6100 Fairdale Ln., #2066




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6100 Fairdale Ln., is listed for $615 / month. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building has a swimming pool. (See the complete listing here.)

2500 Tanglewilde St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2500 Tanglewilde St., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $615 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, garden access, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)

6041 Winsome Ln., #2097




Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 6041 Winsome Ln, listed at $720 / month. The unit has carpeting. The building has a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. (See the listing here.)

6061 Beverly Hill St., #2035




Listed at $720 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 6061 Beverly Hill St. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and plenty of storage space. The building has a swimming pool. (Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
VIRAL LISTING: Dinosaur helps realtor sell home
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
New tiny house village set up for homeless women
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News