REAL ESTATE

FOR SALE: Former Texans coach selling four-bedroom home in Bellaire

EMBED </>More Videos

Mike Vrabel has moved to Tennessee but he still has a house in Bellaire that he's put up for sale. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With former Texans assistant coach Mike Vrabel leaving the city to take a new job in Tennessee, his four-bedroom home in Bellaire is now on the market.

Vrabel's home was purchased in 2014 when he joined the Texans coaching staff. The home is now on the market for $1.99 million.

According to Realtor.com, the 5,840-square-foot home features a two-story entry hall with a grand staircase. A wine room, formal dining room and a chef's kitchen fill the first floor of the home.

On the second floor, you can find a game room, media room, master retreat with sitting area, three more beds and bathrooms. Outside, there is a loggia, kitchen and a heated pool.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatesportsHouston TexanshomeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Luxury condominiums set to break ground in Montrose
Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In University Place, Houston
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mandatory cleanup hours away at Wheeler homeless encampment
Child found in suspect's car after police chase
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
Vegas gunman seen mostly alone in days before massacre
Family mourns nurse killed outside Montrose bar
Show More
Wild chase sparked by newlywed allegedly threatening wife
CASUAL COP: Who is the guy in plaid shorts during chase?
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
Austin bombing suspect's home search ends
More News
Top Video
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
More Video