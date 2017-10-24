How about a chance to live in a home of an Olympic gold medalist?Spring native and 4-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is reminiscing on her childhood memories as the home she grew up in is now up for sale."The house I grew up in is now up for sale. Lots of amazing memories. Someone go buy it," Biles tweeted.The 3,711 square foot house is located in Spring on 17821 Shady Arbor Ln.It's four bedrooms with three and one-half bathrooms with a gameroom and a covered patio.And in case you're wondering, the house has never flooded.It's only been on HAR.com for 17 days.The owners are asking for $289,000.