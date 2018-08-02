THEME PARK

Chadillac's Backyard Waterpark in Conroe hits the market for $2.8 million

EMBED </>More Videos

You're invited to Chadillac's Backyard Waterpark in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've wanted to run wild in a water park of your own and you have $2.8 million to sink, then the famed Chadillac's Backyard Waterpark can be yours.

The noted recreation land-turned-amusement attraction in Conroe just hit the market.

Last year, Chaddilac's Backyard Waterpark opened to the paying public, offering a zip line, 40-foot slide and diving platform, swimming, volleyball and other activities on the more than 20 acres.

RELATED: You're invited to Chadillac's Backyard Waterpark in Conroe

The property's online listing tries to illustrate the appeal of owning the land and the opportunity of running a busy weekend destination.

"Have you ever wanted your own water park oasis right in your backyard?" the listing starts off, emphasizing the potential for more on the land.

"This property would be a great investment for years to come with the right idea set in motion," the listing states.

Chadillac's currently offers recreation to a capacity of 2,500 people. It was charging $20 for adults and $10 children to access the grounds.

While the swimming hole offers opportunities for closer weekend fun to folks living in the Houston area, the listing states that Grand Texas Theme Park is 13 miles away.

You can view the listing here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatewatertheme parkhousinghousing marketConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEME PARK
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Opening date delayed again for Grand Texas Theme Parks
AstroWorld employees celebrate 50-year reunion Saturday
More theme park
REAL ESTATE
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
VIRAL LISTING: Dinosaur helps realtor sell home
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
New tiny house village set up for homeless women
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News