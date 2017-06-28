BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --If you had your eyes on Tom Herman's mansion, you're out of time.
The 5,660-square-foot home where the former University of Houston coach lived has been sold.
Herman put the home up for sale for $2 million as he prepared to head west for his new job at the University of Texas.
The Bellaire-area home was custom-built in 2004, according to realtors. It features five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, a library and a recently remodeled kitchen.
The home also features a pool, summer kitchen and a guesthouse with a full kitchen and bathroom.
