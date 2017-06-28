REAL ESTATE

SOLD: Former UH Coach Tom Herman's Bellaire mansion has a new owner

Former UH football coach Tom Herman's home was put up for sale in April. (KTRK)

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
If you had your eyes on Tom Herman's mansion, you're out of time.

The 5,660-square-foot home where the former University of Houston coach lived has been sold.

Herman put the home up for sale for $2 million as he prepared to head west for his new job at the University of Texas.

The Bellaire-area home was custom-built in 2004, according to realtors. It features five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, a library and a recently remodeled kitchen.

The home also features a pool, summer kitchen and a guesthouse with a full kitchen and bathroom.

