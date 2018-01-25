REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Kingwood Area, Houston

Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're looking for a new spot to live on a budget.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Kingwood Area look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Kingwood Area via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

2921 Sycamore Springs Dr., #2756




Listed at $775 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2921 Sycamore Springs Dr., is 9.3 percent less than the $854 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Kingwood Area.

In the building, you can anticipate a swimming pool, outdoor space and a cabana. The unit comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a large closet, and granite countertops.

Pets are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

23423 US-59, #7743




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 23423 US-59, is listed for $810 / month. Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge, a swimming pool, a business center and outdoor space.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

4855 Magnolia Cove Dr., #2760




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4855 Magnolia Cove Dr., which is going for $810 / month. In the unit, look for a mix of carpet and hardwood floors, ceilings fans, a deck, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.

Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)

938 Kingwood Dr., #4541




Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 938 Kingwood Dr., listed at $849 / month. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, a billiards room, and a residents lounge.

In the unit, look for carpeting, ample natural light, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. No pets allowed. (See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
VIRAL LISTING: Dinosaur helps realtor sell home
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
New tiny house village set up for homeless women
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News