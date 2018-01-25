Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Kingwood Area, Houston

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Kingwood Area look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Kingwood Area via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
2921 Sycamore Springs Dr., #2756
Listed at $775 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2921 Sycamore Springs Dr., is 9.3 percent less than the $854 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Kingwood Area.
In the building, you can anticipate a swimming pool, outdoor space and a cabana. The unit comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a large closet, and granite countertops.
Pets are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
23423 US-59, #7743
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 23423 US-59, is listed for $810 / month. Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge, a swimming pool, a business center and outdoor space.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr., #2760
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4855 Magnolia Cove Dr., which is going for $810 / month. In the unit, look for a mix of carpet and hardwood floors, ceilings fans, a deck, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.
Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
938 Kingwood Dr., #4541
Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 938 Kingwood Dr., listed at $849 / month. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, a billiards room, and a residents lounge.
In the unit, look for carpeting, ample natural light, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. No pets allowed. (See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.