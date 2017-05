EMBED >More News Videos Huntsville lays claim to the most quintessentially Texan abode: a home shaped like a cowboy boot.

Cool Spaces Do you know of any cool spaces you'd like us to feature? Fill out the form and let us know! Email address: Enter name: Evening phone:

Daytime phone: Comments: Please select files to upload:

The Bone House is a unique three-bedroom, three-bathroom space furnished with more than 1,000 cattle bones.Master builder Dan Phillips used a variety of cattle bones as both functional and ornamental designs for everything from counter tops to door handles and steps to patio furniture."The only difference between bone and ivory is that bone is free," Phillips said.Phillips specializes in building affordable homes out of recycled and local materials. He has used bottle tops and corks for floors, broken mirrors and DVDs for wall coverings and license plates and gas station signs for roofing on a variety of his projects."It's just fun to explore and see what you can come up with," Phillips said.Phillips is founder of The Phoenix Commotion , a Huntsville-based building initiative created to prove that constructing homes with recycled and salvaged materials has a viable place in the building industry.