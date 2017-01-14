A River Oaks estate is making waves on the market this week. This stunning home is located in the heart of River Oaks right off Buffalo Bayou. The 7,502-square-foot home sits on the crest of 43,000-square-foot lot that backs right up to the bayou.The home has five bedrooms, including a master with a cathedral ceiling, wood planks on the ceiling, recessed lighting and speakers. But it's the view that overlooks the back lawn, pool and gardens that has everyone talking. The master bathroom is decorated with custom cabinetry, and a stunning walk-in shower and whirlpool tub with a view of the outdoors.The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining, equipped with a six-burner range, a double subzero fridge, two dishwashers and tall wood beamed ceilings.The back yard has everything you could ever want: a gorgeous pool to cool off in during the hot summer months, and plenty of green space for the kids and pets to play.This home isn't going cheap -- it will cost you $4,900,000.