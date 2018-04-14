COOL SPACES

Beautiful lake front town homes hits market in Sugar Land

Beautiful lake front town homes hits market in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are looking for urban waterfront living combined with all the amenities suburban life offers, Laguna at Lake Pointe may be for you.

Located in the heart of Sugar Land, Laguna is a quaint boutique gated community of nine sleek and newly designed modern townhomes.

Each three story spacious home has luxury finishes including Madeval cabinetry, Bosh appliances, wide plank hardwood flooring and linear gas fireplace with granite surround.

The master bedroom and bathroom includes a celebrity-style walk in closet with custom cabinetry, storage and lighting.

Spacious private balconies and patios with views overlooking Brooks Lake are on every level.

Just steps outside the front door is a walking trail, which leads to Whole Foods Market, Sugar Land Town Square and First Colony Mall.

"When we show cool spaces like this to potential buyers and their eyes light up, it's fantastic" said Real Estate Agent, Sonit Seth. "We work hard and do our best to make it happen for them."
