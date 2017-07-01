COOL SPACES

Vertical living is hot in uptown park

Old world elegance, modern design and great location can be yours with this 4-story home (KTRK)

If you are looking for an amazing home in one of the hottest areas of town then this sophisticated French traditional home in the uptown area is a must see.

This stunning 4 bedroom 4 and a half bath home is nestled in a private gated community and combines old world charm with sleek modern luxury.
Take a tour of this beautiful home in the Uptown area


The home opens up to beautiful brick flooring that flows right into the first floor living room that features vaulted ceilings and decorative lighting. The gourmet kitchen on the second floor is one of the highlights of this fabulous home offering a large island with sitting bar, beautiful wood cabinetry and large window over the sink allowing for plenty of natural light. An open living area right off the kitchen make this home perfect for a night with the family or entertaining guests.

One of the hidden gems in this home is the walk in wine closet. It sits right behind the dining area making it easy to select that perfect bottle for dinner.

The master suite is a must see offering gleaming hardwood floors, custom built-in cabinets and large walk in closet. The master bath features a beautiful tile floor, large vanity with plenty of cabinetry for storage. But it's large seamless glass shower makes this master bath really pop.

If you are really looking to impress your guests, make sure you hop on the elevator to the 4th floor game room that opens up to a resort style outdoor rooftop terrace. This space is perfect for entertaining with a beautiful view of Houston's skyline.

This home is currently on the market and can be yours for $1,795,000.
