This Memorial Park area home is gaining a lot of attention as it's located in Crestwood, one of Houston's most sought after neighborhoods. The 5 bedroom 4 and a half bath home has over 5,000 square feet of livable space.When you enter this incredible home you are immediately invited to a sunlit living space that opens up to an incredible outdoor oasis perfect for a growing family or someone looking for a home to entertain.The entire downstairs opens up to the backyard through huge bay windows that run from the formal living room to the family room. The gourmet kitchen has an incredible island with breakfast bar and sink, beautiful wood cabinetry, travertine back splash and granite counter tops throughout.The master suite features plush carpet, a tray ceiling, and plenty of room to move around in. Gorgeous hand carved French doors open to the luxurious master bath featuring travertine floors and huge shower and bath. But it's the closet that will have you jumping for joy. The high ceilings and built-ins throughout give you plenty of space to get ready for that evening out with friends, and family.The upstairs opens up to a beautiful media room with custom hand carved wood panels from Guatemala! That along with the projector and larger than life screen... you may find yourself not wanting to leave.Don't forget the suite outback. It features its own bedroom, bath and kitchenette which is perfect for friend and family in from out of town.All this luxury and location comes at a cost. This Memorial Park area home is currently on the market for $2,295,000.