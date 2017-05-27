COOL SPACES

Memorial Park home is turning heads after hitting the market

EMBED </>More Videos

Beautiful home in prestigious neighborhood near Memorial Park (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
This Memorial Park area home is gaining a lot of attention as it's located in Crestwood, one of Houston's most sought after neighborhoods. The 5 bedroom 4 and a half bath home has over 5,000 square feet of livable space.

When you enter this incredible home you are immediately invited to a sunlit living space that opens up to an incredible outdoor oasis perfect for a growing family or someone looking for a home to entertain.

EMBED More News Videos

Beautiful home near Memorial Park is gorgeous, inside and out



The entire downstairs opens up to the backyard through huge bay windows that run from the formal living room to the family room. The gourmet kitchen has an incredible island with breakfast bar and sink, beautiful wood cabinetry, travertine back splash and granite counter tops throughout.

The master suite features plush carpet, a tray ceiling, and plenty of room to move around in. Gorgeous hand carved French doors open to the luxurious master bath featuring travertine floors and huge shower and bath. But it's the closet that will have you jumping for joy. The high ceilings and built-ins throughout give you plenty of space to get ready for that evening out with friends, and family.

The upstairs opens up to a beautiful media room with custom hand carved wood panels from Guatemala! That along with the projector and larger than life screen... you may find yourself not wanting to leave.

Don't forget the suite outback. It features its own bedroom, bath and kitchenette which is perfect for friend and family in from out of town.

All this luxury and location comes at a cost. This Memorial Park area home is currently on the market for $2,295,000.
Related Topics:
realestatecool spaceshomememorial parkreal estateMemorial ParkHouston
Load Comments
COOL SPACES
Bone House furnished with more than 1,000 bones
Tour Houston home before it airs on HGTV
Must-see Tanglewood mansion making waves
Legendary Astronaut's home hits the market
More cool spaces
REAL ESTATE
Houston named top U-Haul destination
SPONSORED: Looking for a house? You could win $1,000
Bone House furnished with more than 1,000 bones
Tour Houston home before it airs on HGTV
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Make a splash this weekend with tons of fun events
Veteran killed in hit-and-run in SE Houston
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
Keuchel returning as Astros host Orioles
Driver found dead with gunshot wound
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
Show More
10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend
Texas City graduates remember classmate who committed suicide
Let's Eat: Ronnie Killen's Baked Beans
Data breach impacts 27 Houston Chipotle restaurants
Pool safety tips to keep your family safe
More News
Top Video
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
Texas City graduates remember classmate who committed suicide
Katy residents kept awake by overnight construction
Veteran killed in hit-and-run in SE Houston
More Video