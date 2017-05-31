7 things home buyers should look for at an open house

Here are seven things you should do when visiting an open house:

How many offers have been made?

How stable has the price been? If the price recently dropped, it might mean the sellers are being forced to move out on a tight timeline. This could suggest the list price is flexible.

What's the seller's timeline? The more you can find out about their needs, the better the opportunity to come up with a smart offer that meets your needs.

While there are many online resources dedicated to helping you find a home in Houston, no website or app is quite as good as seeing the real thing.Fortunately for you, Better Home and Garden Real Estate Gary Greene is hosting more than 100 open houses this weekend.While clicking online can give you a little idea of what a house is like, you won't know whether it's a good fit until you actually walk through the door and check it out yourself.If you are looking to buy a new home, taking advantage of open houses can help save you time and give you a glimpse into the opportunities available in your community.While the total picture is important, you'll want to glance beyond what you see in the front yard. Check the exterior paint for chipping, the condition of gutters and roof shingles, and the foundation for cracks. Walk the entire perimeter of the home's exterior. Problems here could indicate other issues once you step inside.The faint odor of mildew might indicate the home was flooded, or could indicate some sort of drainage or leak issue. If there are fresh baked cookies or other goods at the open house, this could be an effort to mask odors. Take a big whiff around the property, and ask the agent plenty of questions.The layout of a home matters with the age and activity level of your children, the need for quiet spaces for the adults, and placement of pets within the residence. As you tour, ask yourself: will this space meet our needs over the long haul? Is it spacious enough?If you buy a home, you're also buying into the community. Does the property next door raise any red flags? Do the neighbors on the other sides of your fence have any problematic or noisy pets? Pay attention to traffic flow in the community. Also, does the neighborhood offer a pool, fitness or community center, and other amenities you might enjoy?Do you like to open the windows to allow in a spring breeze at home? Are you a fan of natural light? Look for opportunities to allow fresh air and sunshine into the home, depending on your preferences. Are there enough windows and doors?You know how much stuff you have. Where will it all go? Check for enough closet space for your clothing and shoes. Did you see a place to store holiday decorations, extra linens, and the vacuum? Make sure the houses you are considering meet those needs.Everyone likes to make a great deal. Here are three things you should ask an agent at an open house that could lead to a win-win situation for both you and the seller:If you visit any Gary Greene open house in Houston this weekend, you have a chance to a cash prize of $1,000.