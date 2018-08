A Houston home is attracting buyers and Beyoncé lovers.The superstar's childhood home is up for sale.The 2,900-square-foot home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is located along Rosedale Street in the Riverside Terrace area of southeast Houston.Mathew and Tina Knowles bought the house in January 1982, when Beyoncé was four months old.The home is now selling for half a million dollars.