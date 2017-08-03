STABBING

Rapper The Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Midtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports from Midtown on the stabbing.

By
NEW YORK, New York --
Rapper The Kidd Creole, formerly of Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, is in custody for the murder of a homeless man in Midtown East Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old, also known as Nathaniel Glover, was taken into custody at his home in the Bronx on Wednesday.


Police say Glover got into a street dispute with a homeless man, a level 2 sex offender, on East 44th Street at Third Avenue, just steps from Grand Central. During the fight, the homeless man was stabbed.

It happened just steps from Abdul Farhad's pizza shop.

"Someone called the cops, someone called the ambulance, and I see a lot of blood come from here. Too much blood, this guy, like, you know," Farhad said.

The 55-year-old homeless man was found lying on the sidewalk, and at first, they thought he was drunk until they saw the stab wound.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Glover rose to some degree of prominence in the hip hop music world in the 80s, when as part Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Police say Glover currently works in the area as a security guard. He is now facing a charge of second degree murder.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
rappermurderstabbinghomelessNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STABBING
Man dead in home for days before girlfriend found him
Girl says mom told her she was "going to see Jesus"
Police: Man fatally stabbed for flashing middle finger
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
More stabbing
Top Stories
Man shot in the eye during chaos outside nightclub
Driver traveling 140 mph before crash on N Fwy feeder
JOBS: Hiring fair today with Houston employers
3 rescued from stuck ride at S. California fair
Scattered downpours the next few days
Police: Husband in custody after taking family hostage
Couple caught on camera stealing iPads from washateria
Man suing ex-GF over alleged case of online revenge
Show More
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband
Man claims pot smokers beat him on Dallas train
Family demands answers after child dies in foster care
Converse doesn't want to be sold at East End store
More News
Top Video
3 rescued from stuck ride at S. California fair
Couple caught on camera stealing iPads from washateria
Man claims pot smokers beat him on Dallas train
Operation Backpack gives students the tools to succeed
More Video