A train crashed into two vehicles police say were intentionally left on railroad tracks in north Houston.This is near Washington and Shepherd.A silver car and red SUV were left on the tracks. One vehicle belongs to a nearby bar owner who says his vehicle was stolen.No one was in the vehicles at the time. There were no injuries.Several crossings on the north side are blocked, including Heights Boulevard.Shepherd, Taylor, Houston Avenue and Durham are open.Police estimate this will take two to three hours to clear.