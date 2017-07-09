Radio personality Matt Patrick dead at 58

KTRH radio news host Matt Patrick dead at 58

HOUSTON, Texas --
A familiar voice on Houston radio has died.

740 KTRH says morning news host Matt Patrick died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

His death came just days after his final broadcast, in which he was open and honest about his two-year battle with cancer.

Patrick spent over 40 years in radio working in places like Ohio, Indiana and the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.

He was born and raised in Ohio but soon brought his quick wit and brilliant sense of humor to Houston in 2011.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Matt Patrick was 58 years old.

