Inside the San Joaquin County Jail, a piece of safety glass separated visitors from a man a prosecutor in Hawaii describes as fitting "all the criteria of a classic serial killer."That man, 59-year-old Randall Saito, quickly attracted the attention of law enforcement in California when, authorities say, he walked away from a Honolulu psychiatric hospital and flew to San Jose before he was captured earlier this week."It was an act of desperation," Saito told KGO-TV in a one-on-one jailhouse interview.He escaped, he said, because he didn't "feel safe in the hospital" and wanted to prove he isn't "the bad guy" staff and administration made him out to be."They won't give me a chance, man," he explained. "So I decided I needed to escape and prove to them on my own that I can be out here and act appropriately. Even if ... I escaped to do it."Saito was committed to the psychiatric hospital in Oahu in 1981, after being acquitted by reason of insanity for the murder of a woman he had shot and stabbed multiple times.In 1993, a court denied Saito's request for conditional release, saying he continued to suffer from sexual sadism and necrophilia, something he says he made up before his trial in an attempt to avoid prison."Since, I've been to the hospital," he said. "I told them I actually fabricated that, sorry, to get to the state hospital."On Sunday, less than a week ago, Saito gathered $6,000 and fake drivers licenses he had been collecting and walked away from the Hawaii State Hospital. He took a taxi to a chartered plane headed for Maui, where he then boarded another plane bound for San Jose.Police caught up with Saito in Stockton on Wednesday after receiving a tip from a taxi driver.Saito made it through airport security with a fake ID and said he chose San Jose because it was the cheapest ticket into California. He wouldn't say how he managed to get the IDs while institutionalized.Saito landed Sunday night and took a cab to a motel. He spent some time looking to buy a car in San Jose but was unsuccessful and instead took another taxi to Stockton."I couldn't believe I actually made it," said Saito, who spent three years in nearby Lodi as a teenager. "It was surreal."After three nights in Stockton, with at least one trip to Walmart to buy a phone, Saito said he decided it was time to move on. A cab driver agreed to drive him to Reno on Wednesday, but when they stopped for gas on the way out, police swooped in to make the arrest."(A) police officer came over to stop me, and I said 'Hey, I'm not going to fight you. I'm not going to fight you,'" Saito said. "That's not who I am."After 37 years in the psychiatric hospital, Saito says he had an exemplary record with no violence or drugs. This escape, he said, was his chance to prove he was not a danger and deserved a conditional release."I wanted more time ... so it would have more validity," he said, "that I had all this time to do something bad, but I didn't."The next step for Saito is a court appearance in San Joaquin County. He faces a felony for his escape.