Prosecutors seize on Trump's comments about Cohen on 'Fox & Friends'

AARON KATERSKY
Prosecutors have seized on comments made by President Donald Trump on Fox News on Thursday morning that could undermine his argument that records seized in the FBI's recent raids of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen's properties should be subject to attorney-client privilege.

In a phone interview with Fox & Friends ahead of Cohen's appearance in federal court in New York, Trump distanced himself from Cohen's legal woes, saying his longtime attorney and confidant handles only a "tiny, tiny little fraction" of his legal work.

"I don't know his business, but this doesn't have to do with me," Trump said of Cohen. "Michael is a businessman. He has got a business. He also practices law. I would say probably the big thing is his business, and they're looking something having to do with his business. I have nothing to do with his business, I can tell you."

It didn't take long for federal prosecutors to take note. In a letter to Judge Kimba Wood filed to the court on Thursday morning, prosecutors suggested Trump may have damaged his own argument with his comments to the cable network.

"President Trump reportedly said on cable television this morning that Cohen performs 'a tiny, tiny little fraction' of his overall legal work," wrote U.S. Attorney Robert Khuzami. "These statements ... suggest that the seized materials are unlikely to contain voluminous privileged documents, further supporting the importance of efficiency here."

Cohen has requested that a "special master" be appointed to review the seized material to weed out any potentially privileged material. President Trump's attorneys have argued that he should get the first look at any documents that might contained privileged communications with Cohen before prosecutors are permitted to review the seized materials.

"These critical decisions concerning a sacred privilege are not for a team of prosecutors to make," Trump attorney Joanna Hendon wrote in a court filing last week.

Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, have argued that appointing an outside referee would needlessly delay the investigation. They have said an internal team, separate from the investigators, is capable of reviewing the seized material without prejudice.

In Thursday's letter, prosecutors indicated they're willing to withdraw their objections to a "special master" and proposed a compromise position that would give the special master a first look for potentially privileged materials "and then hear from both sides before making a final determination."

Judge Wood has signaled that the dispute will play out in public view on Thursday.

"Counsel should be prepared to address the process to be undertaken by a Special Master, should one be appointed, to review claims of privilege," Judge Wood wrote in her order summoning the parties to court.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Bill Cosby found guilty on all sex assault charges
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death
Man arrested for baby's beating death in 2011
Teen accused of killing his parents prepping for May trial
New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
Second formerly conjoined twin leaves Texas Children's Hospital
Woman allegedly tries to kill daughter in fight over chores
4th teen likely filming deadly street race for social media
Show More
Ironman athletes put training on hold to help Harvey victims
1 dead after shooting at SW Houston apartment complex
22-year-old charged with DWI after hitting bicyclist in SE Houston
Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 5 hurt
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
More News