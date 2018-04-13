Prosecutor asks for help IDing baby girl found dead in suitcase

AARON KATERSKY
A New Jersey prosecutor is pleading for help to find the identify of a baby girl who was found dead in a suitcase near train tracks earlier this week.

A Port Authority employee completing a routine inspection mid-day Wednesday found the infant's remains in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City, just a few miles away from lower Manhattan, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The baby's cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, Suarez said.

But a preliminary medical examiner's report did find that the infant was either Hispanic or African-American and about 10 months old, Suarez said.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call the Prosecutor's Homicide Unit at 201-915-1345.
