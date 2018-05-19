Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted on eve of their highly anticipated royal wedding

KATIE KINDELAN
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just hours away from their wedding at St. George's Chapel.

Markle, 36, has arrived at the hotel in Windsor where she will spend the night of her wedding.

The bride-to-be and her mom, Doria Ragland, were photographed arriving together at the Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate.

Harry will spend his last night as a bachelor at a separate hotel, Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park, where his best man and brother, Prince William, is also staying.

Royal watchers also got an up-close glimpse of Harry, 33, and William, 35, today outside of Windsor Castle.

The brothers stepped out to greet some of the fans who have flocked to Windsor to celebrate Harry and Markle's wedding.

Harry and Meghan arrived in Windsor, about 22 miles outside of London, on Thursday to rehearse for their wedding and take care of final preparations.

William and his wife, Princess Kate, were also seen arriving yesterday for the start of the festivities.

Royal fans in Windsor have begun staking out spots on the Long Walk, the route from Windsor Castle through Windsor Town where Harry and Markle will ride in a carriage after their wedding service.

Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people onto the grounds of Windsor Castle to see the wedding carriage procession as it departs.

The members of the public were selected from different regions of the U.K. with a special emphasis on those who have served their community.

The couple also invited 100 students from two local schools in Windsor and extended invitations to 200 individuals who take part in charities and organizations for which Harry serves as royal patron.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
Show More
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe HS shooting
'Time to try something new': Gene Wu writes passionate tweet after shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
More News