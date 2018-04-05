Pregnant Houston woman found safe after going missing for nearly 3 weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for pregnant woman missing for nearly 3 weeks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pregnant woman in Houston who has been missing since the middle of March was found safe, according to authorities.

Greta Payne, 36, was last seen March 17 at 1:00 a.m. at the Langham Creek Apartments on Newly Drive, where she lives.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Payne is 7 months pregnant.

Authorities say she left her home to drive to a convenience store in a pearl white 2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV the day she disappeared.

We do not know the circumstances behind her disappearance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanpregnant womanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Firefighter deaths in SW Inn fire caused by radios, attorney says
Officer facing charges after boyfriend smuggled into Texas
Former Tennessee teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with minor
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
HPD: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman inside garage
Texans owner says he regrets apologizing for 'inmates' comment
Dayton ISD teacher accused of child porn
Show More
Dogs accused of killing 27 birds, 10 rabbits inside pet shop
Crazy Video! School roof ripped by strong winds
Houston's best restaurant, chef, and more for 2018
Sheriff: 17-year-old bites head off a chicken
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
More News