A pregnant woman in Houston who has been missing since the middle of March was found safe, according to authorities.Greta Payne, 36, was last seen March 17 at 1:00 a.m. at the Langham Creek Apartments on Newly Drive, where she lives.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Payne is 7 months pregnant.Authorities say she left her home to drive to a convenience store in a pearl white 2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV the day she disappeared.We do not know the circumstances behind her disappearance.