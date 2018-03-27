MISSING PERSON

Grave site discovered in California could be of missing Hollywood actress

LAPD detectives investigating the disappearance of Adea Shabani have responded to a location northeast of Sacramento, ABC7 has learned.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Los Angeles Police Department detectives investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old actress Adea Shabani have responded to a location northeast of Sacramento where a possible shallow grave has been found, according to our sister station ABC7 in LA.

The discovery was made after "LAPD detectives were led to the bank of Dry Creek, which runs through the Spenceville Wildlife Area," according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, which was contacted by the L.A. police officials on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives from both law enforcement agencies and anthropologists from Cal State Chico will be at the scene Tuesday in an effort "to determine if the site is a grave site, and if so, whether any remains found are related to the LAPD's missing person case."

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed the department's detectives were in Nevada County, but out of respect for the family which may be affected, declined to specify which case the Northern California investigation was related to.

Shabani, who has been studying acting in Los Angeles for less than two years, has not been seen since Feb. 23. A man who killed himself on March 22 after a short police chase in the Inland Empire was her boyfriend, according to ABC7.
