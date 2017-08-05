A fire truck was rear-ended in north Houston early Saturday morning causing serious damage to the truck.It happened just after 4 a.m. on the North Freeway northbound at Mt. Houston.Investigators say a pick-up truck rear-ended the ladder truck.The truck was being used to block off lanes of the freeway as investigators worked to clear a different accident when the truck was rear-ended.Four firefighters were in the truck at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.Police shut down a portion of I-45 while they worked to clear the scene.Investigators found drugs and a weapon in the pick-up. The driver is being taken in for testing to determine if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.A sergeant on the scene said the fire truck is worth about $300,000. It's not clear yet if the truck was totaled in the crash.Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia is on the scene and has continuing updates on ABC13.