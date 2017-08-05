Portion of N. Fwy northbound closed after fire truck rear-ended

EMBED </>More Videos

080517-flint-toth-fire-truck-rear-ended-i45-vid

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A fire truck was rear-ended in north Houston early Saturday morning causing serious damage to the truck.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on the North Freeway northbound at Mt. Houston.

Investigators say a pick-up truck rear-ended the ladder truck.

The truck was being used to block off lanes of the freeway as investigators worked to clear a different accident when the truck was rear-ended.

Four firefighters were in the truck at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.

Police shut down a portion of I-45 while they worked to clear the scene.

Investigators found drugs and a weapon in the pick-up. The driver is being taken in for testing to determine if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

A sergeant on the scene said the fire truck is worth about $300,000. It's not clear yet if the truck was totaled in the crash.

Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia is on the scene and has continuing updates on ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
firefightershouston fire departmentaccidentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Scattered afternoon downpours this weekend
Gelato on a stick! New dessert shop popping up
Houston man driven to Louisiana to be killed
Goats and yoga - You know you want to
Ultra-Modern home shines light on Museum District
HPD investigating earlier crash with woman who killed cop
Remember TGIF? A look back at ABC's popular shows
Experts: William Reece fits 'serial killer' profile
Show More
Operation Backpack collects 201k school supplies
School cop busted for alleged child porn
Babysitter helps resuscitate child found at bottom of pool
Police: NU professor suspected of murder arrested
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
More News
Top Video
Remember TGIF? A look back at ABC's popular shows
Ultra-Modern home shines light on Museum District
Gelato on a stick! New dessert shop popping up
What is 'JH-Town Weekend'? Fans weigh in
More Video