POLITICS

12 workers fired for skipping work during "Day Without Immigrants"

EMBED </>More News Videos

A screenshot of a text message shows the termination of 12 workers after they participated in "a day without immigrants" near Tulsa. (KTRK)

CATOOSA, Okla. --
Twelve employees of a Tulsa-area restaurant are without a job after skipping work on the "Day Without Immigrants."

The workers are all Hispanic and told ABC station KTUL it was important they take part.

The workers were fired by text message, according to the family.

"You and your family are fired," the message read.

RELATED: "Day Without Immigrants" protests close businesses across Houston

The I Don't Care Bar and Grill has since been hammered with comments, both for and against the action, on its Facebook page.

The owner, Bill McNally said in a written statement to KTUL he had a "zero tolerance policy for no show/no call incidents and the 12 employees violated that policy."
Related Topics:
politicsbuzzworthyimmigrationimmigration reform
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump invites superfan on stage at campaign rally
Trump, fond of executive orders, awaits more fancy pens
Is it time to end Daylight Saving Time?
Hundreds of Texans may have voted improperly
More Politics
Top Stories
Community gathers for injured Liberty County deputy
Heavy rain possible during rush hour Monday
Man killed in shopping center parking lot
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic pad
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion
Galveston gears up for Fiesta Gras festivities
2 dead after shooting in gentleman's club
Show More
Pro Bowl kiss cam becomes powerful PSA
Woman rushed to hospital after house fire
Irving woman sells horse to pay for own funeral
Executive order incarcerating Japanese Americans is 75
Shopper says man took upskirt photos as she shopped
More News
Top Video
Man killed in shopping center parking lot
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic pad
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion
Executive order incarcerating Japanese Americans is 75
More Video