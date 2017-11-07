BUZZWORTHY

Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade

EMBED </>More Videos

Government contractor fired for middle finger at president's motorcade (KTRK)

HERNDON, Virginia --
A woman has gotten the boot after flipping the bird at President Donald Trump's motorcade.

The Washington Post reports Juli Briskman was on her bicycle last month when Trump's motorcade drove by her on a northern Virginia road. A photo that quickly went viral shows her raising the middle finger of her left hand in defiance.

Briskman's face is not visible in the photo, but the Post quoted her as saying she told her bosses at Herndon, Virginia-based Akima LLC it was her.

Briskman says she was promptly fired from the government contracting firm and escorted out for violating the "code of conduct policy." The newspaper said Akima officials didn't return requests for comment.

Briskman says she's contacted the American Civil Liberties Union. She says she'd do what she did again.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpjobsu.s. & worldbuzzworthyVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
iPhone glitch creating typos for users
Tom Hanks helps guy pop the question
6 ways to fight off digital thieves
Child breaks world record for largest slime
More buzzworthy
POLITICS
'Magic mushrooms' closer to being legal
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Today is Election Day: State amendments and measures
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
More Politics
Top Stories
Mom killed in hit-and-run wreck near middle school
High school sweethearts killed in church mass shooting
Astros' Altuve, Hinch finalists for AL MVP, manager races
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
Sweating today, sweaters tomorrow
Man accused of killing teen son because he was gay
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
Show More
Where the Astros have been since the World Series
Woman looking for teen who lost Astros hat at parade
Clara Harris gets parole after killing cheating husband
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Petition created for Kevin James to replace Kevin Spacey
More News
Top Video
Astros' Altuve, Hinch finalists for AL MVP, manager races
Woman looking for teen who lost Astros hat at parade
Final 'Coco' trailer is all about family
Man accused of killing teen son because he was gay
More Video