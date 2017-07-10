POLITICS

WATCH: President Trump picks up Marine's cap blown away by wind

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump bends down to pick up a Marine's cap blown away by the wind as the service member guards Marine One. (WPVI)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland --
This video is making rounds on social media. It shows President Trump picking up a Marine's hat that was blown off the service member's head by the wind as he guards Marine One.

Marine One was at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland this weekend, where the president arrived on Saturday after attending the G-20 summit in Germany.

After Trump puts the cap back on the Marine's head, he pats him on the arm.
However, the wind blows the cap away again, and the president chases it down. As Trump boards the aircraft, he hands off the cap to another military official, who places it back on the Marine's head.
