President Obama prepares to leave office with nearly all his moves captured on camera. But remarkable new pictures show him as he has been rarely seen before.

President Barack Obama will deliver his historic farewell speech Tuesday night in the same city where his political career began.Supporters said they know how important this day is. Many started lining up early Tuesday morning to make sure they get a good spot inside the Lakeside Center at McCormick Place."This being his final address, I wanted to make it my business to be here, to catch a final piece of history," said Sam Higgins, who waited in line Tuesday morning.Elva Valdivia-Lynch wanted Obama's farewell to be a learning experience for her two daughters. Over the weekend, they waited in the long line outside the event center to make sure they got tickets."It was something we needed to do. My girls begged me and begged me. I'm like, 'We have to do this. I want them to remember. I want them to be engaged. I want them to spread that excitement among their teenage friends,'" Valdivia-Lynch said.Eyewitness News got a preview of that speech, which Obama was still working on Monday. The president said he wants to use this chance to say thank you to his supporters, highlight his success over the last eight years and to offer some thoughts on where the country will go from here.Debra Larkins was first in line at 6 a.m. Tuesday. She said she was looking forward to hearing Obama's last words as president on what may be his last trip to Chicago while in office."This is a very memorable moment in our history. We have a remarkable leader. Barack Obama is a wonderful president and I really, really admire him. I really wanted to get a chance to see him," Larkins said.Pearl Jam tweeted Tuesday morning that Eddie Vedder and members of the Chicago Children's Choir will perform at the event Tuesday night.President Obama's farewell address is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. You can watch it live on ABC13, online or on our app.Unless something happens between Tuesday night and Jan. 20, when President Obama boards Air Force One after delivering his speech, it will be his last trip as president outside Washington, D.C.After the inauguration, Obama will board the plane and fly to an undisclosed location. But the jet technically won't be Air Force One any longer.The president has said he plans to take Michelle Obama on vacation to a warm location after they leave the White House.Some people who scored tickets to Obama's farewell speech donated them to teenagers from Chicago's West Side so they could attend the historic event.President Obama is a role model for the twelve teenagers attending the speech. Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block My Hood My City, put the word out on social media for people to donate to his group. The non-profit aims to inspire teens from economically challenged neighborhoods."What better role model for these kids to see than a community activist from Chicago that rose to be the first African-American president of the United States of America," Cole said. "It's going to be a transformative experience."With Obama's farewell speech just a few hours away, the White House asked Americans to share their most memorable moments of his presidency.President Obama prepares to leave office with nearly all his moves captured on camera. But remarkable new pictures show him as he has been rarely seen before.National Geographic shot images for their February issue, which show the president swimming in the Pacific Ocean, in an area around the Hawaiian Islands he protected under executive order.They were the first photos of a sitting president underwater in the open sea. He grew up in these surroundings."People always ask why I stay calm in the midst of a lot of crazy stuff going on. I always tell people it's just being born in Hawaii and knowing what it's like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means to see a sea turtle in the face of a wave," Obama said.The president also credits his mother with helping to shape his love of nature. He said she was the kind of person who would wake him up to see a full moon.