HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We will soon know how voters across the Houston area cast their ballots on a number of important statewide and city propositions, in addition to local school board races.

Click here to see your Houston election results :


If you are curious what was on the ballot today, here's a crash course on some of the biggest items on the ballot impacting voters around the area:

HARRIS COUNTY
Voters in Harris County can vote on seven statewide propositions and six city propositions related to pension bonds, general obligation bonds and Heights liquor sales. There are also HCC trustees and HISD seats up for grabs.

CITY OF HOUSTON
Registered voters in the City of Houston can vote yes or no on several bond propositions that Mayor Sylvester Turner say will set the city's financial course for years to come.
Houston voters will vote on several city propositions on Election Day.

Proposition A allows the city to issue bonds to make payments to pension systems that have been deferred in the past. Those payments are part of the law that the state recently passed to address the unfunded pension liabilities that have plagued the city for years.

If passed, Proposition B would allow the city to issue $159 million in bonds to replace police and fire department vehicles and some buildings damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Harvey. City officials say the bonds would not require a property tax increase.

Proposition C would provide $104 million for improvements at parks across the city. They include replacing pavillions and upgrading swimming pools, lighting, ball fields and playground equipment.

Proposition D would provide $109 million to renovate old health, sanitation, and recycling facilities and complete other essential improvements at city facilities.

Proposition E would allow the city to issue $123 million in bonds to repair or renovate 11 libraries across the city, which would not require a property tax increase.

A proposal on the ballot in the Heights would alter rules governing the sale of alcohol.

City proposition F is only for voters who live in the Heights. It would make it easier for restaurants and bars there to sell alcohol. Last year, voters agreed to eliminate a ban on selling beer and wine at grocery stores, but this new measure would go one step further. If passed, it would eliminate a provision that requires customers to join a private club if they want to drink alcohol at restaurants and bars in the Heights.

The city says none of these propositions will trigger any tax increases if passed.

SCHOOL BONDS

Several school districts have bond proposals on the ballot.



The ballot also includes millions of dollars in school bonds for several local districts:

Spring Branch ISD is asking for nearly $900 million to cover the cost of construction of school buildings, the rebuilding of nine elementary schools and buying new buses.

Katy ISD wants more than $609 million to construct six new schools, improve infrastructure and to fund the purchase of new school buses.

Lamar CISD is asking for more than $445 million to go toward building new schools, interior and exterior improvements and food service.

Tomball ISD hopes for $275 million to build a new stadium, make technology upgrades and build new elementary and junior high campuses.

Deer Park ISD officials want $156 million to replace Carpenter Elementary and fund technology and transportation upgrades.

Pasadena ISD has two propositions on their ballot. A $135 million bond would cover the cost of building new schools, and another proposition would ask for a tax rate increase of 13 cents per $100 valuation.

Crosby ISD's $109 million bond proposal will be used for school facilities, buses and land.

Stafford MSD wants voters to approve $62 million in bonds to help with expanding school buildings as well as the purchase of new technology and buses.


Danbury ISD is asking for nearly $19 million in bonds to help with expanding school facilities.

Van Vleck ISD wants to build brand new elementary, middle and high school campuses, with a total bond request of more then $88 million.

In Harris County, voters will choose on various municipal seats and propositions, which vary by city. You can view a sample ballot on the Harris Votes website.

Polls are generally open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can get more information on polling here.

You can also get a breakdown of the state amendments through this website.

Related Topics:
