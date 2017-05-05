Voting begins tomorrow for the May municipal election across Houston and southeast Texas.In Pasadena, voters will get to choose a new mayor.In one east Montgomery County utility district, it will be up to only two voters to decide on $175 million in bonds.One of the big issues on the ballot includes HISD's Proposition 1, and how the district will pay the state "recapture" money to go to so-called "property poor" school districts.(PDF)