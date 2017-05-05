POLITICS

Voter's guide: May municipal elections are tomorrow

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here's what is on the ballot this Saturday.

Voting begins tomorrow for the May municipal election across Houston and southeast Texas.

In Pasadena, voters will get to choose a new mayor.

In one east Montgomery County utility district, it will be up to only two voters to decide on $175 million in bonds.

One of the big issues on the ballot includes HISD's Proposition 1, and how the district will pay the state "recapture" money to go to so-called "property poor" school districts.

Click here to find your Harris County polling place and to see a sample ballot

Click here to see all the races and issues on Saturday's ballot in Harris County (PDF)

Find your voting location and sample ballots:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Galveston County
Brazoria County
Chambers County
Liberty County
Montgomery County
Waller County
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection dayvotingvoter infomationhouston politicsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
House OKs health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal
Social reactions to the Republican health care plan
TX Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Lawmaker's opposition to sanctuary cities bill goes viral
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect charged with killing teen in Subway murder
Man found dead in strip center parking lot in SW Houston
ARREST ME! This hot cop is turning heads on social media
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
Free margaritas, music and more to start May!
Show More
Suspected drunk driver smashes into HPD cruiser
Lowe's expands its military discount program
Jay Z to perform at Austin City Limits Festival
2 men at large after deadly shooting in SE Houston
Bottles and blows: Road rage turns into street fight
More News
Top Video
Man found dead in strip center parking lot in SW Houston
ARREST ME! This hot cop is turning heads on social media
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
More Video