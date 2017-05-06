Voter's guide: May municipal elections are today

Voting begins today for the May municipal election across Houston and southeast Texas.
In Pasadena, voters will get to choose a new mayor.
In one east Montgomery County utility district, it will be up to only two voters to decide on $175 million in bonds.
One of the big issues on the ballot includes HISD's Proposition 1, and how the district will pay the state "recapture" money to go to so-called "property poor" school districts.
Click here to find your Harris County polling place and to see a sample ballot
Click here to see all the races and issues on Saturday's ballot in Harris County (PDF)
Find your voting location and sample ballots:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Galveston County
Brazoria County
Chambers County
Liberty County
Montgomery County
Waller County
