Voters await results of May municipal elections

Here's what is on the ballot this Saturday.

Voters had their chance today to cast ballots in the May municipal elections in many communities across Houston and southeast Texas.

The polls closed at 7 p.m., and election workers are tallying the votes. Click here to see the latest election results.


There were several key races in today's election.

In Pasadena, voters will get to choose a new mayor.

Meanwhile, in one east Montgomery County utility district, it was up to only two voters to decide on $175 million in bonds.

One of the big issues on the ballot includes HISD's Proposition 1, and how the district will pay the state "recapture" money to go to so-called "property poor" school districts.

