New declassified report: Vladimir Putin 'ordered' campaign to influence presidential election

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses 19 new Ambassadors to Russia after receiving credentials ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool photo via AP)

WASHINGTON --
A newly declassified report on Russian hacking during the U.S. election says the Russian government developed a "clear preference for President-elect Donald Trump."

READ MORE: Official report on Russia's hacking of the U.S. election

The report says the goal of Moscow's meddling was to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency.

U.S. intelligence officials released the 25-page public version of the report Friday, after they briefed President-elect Donald Trump and top lawmakers on Capitol Hill from a longer, classified version.

The report says Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election represent the most recent expression of Moscow's long-standing desire to undermine the U.S.-led liberal democratic order. It says the scope of Russia's activities was significantly larger compared with previous operations.

After his briefing, Trump stopped short of embracing the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the presidential campaign, saying only that any hacking attempts had "absolutely no effect" on the outcome of the election.
