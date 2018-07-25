POLITICS

Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickaxe

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickaxe; suspect turns himself in (KTRK)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickaxe to destroy President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to witnesses, a man removed the pickaxe from a guitar case about 3 a.m. and began swinging it at the star on Hollywood Boulevard, leaving chunks of concrete strewn across the sidewalk.

The suspect surrendered to Beverly Hills police at about 4:30 a.m., the LAPD said. His identity was not disclosed.

Crews were seen sweeping up the pieces.

In November 2016, days before the presidential election, Trump's star was similarly vandalized by a man dressed as a construction worker who used a sledgehammer and pickaxe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumphollywood walk of famevandalismu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
John Gray among pastors to receive backlash for meeting with President Trump
Judge to city: You can put meeting video back online
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
More Politics
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News