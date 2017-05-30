POLITICS

Mike Dubke, President Trump's communications director, resigns

EMBED </>More Videos

Donald Trump is now without a communications director. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Mike Dubke, President Donald Trump's communications director, has resigned, ABC News has learned.

The 47-year-old, whose task was to shape the president's message, only served at his administration post for about three months.

He resigned May 18 but offered to stay on in his post until the end of the president's first foreign trip, ABC News has learned.

Dubke's last day has not yet been set.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsthe white housePresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Anti-"sanctuary cities" protest hit Austin
Half of 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Texas approves feral hog hunting by hot air balloon
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
More Politics
Top Stories
Crashed car lands on top of sleeping man downtown
Hackers post anti-Trump message on Houston sign
More heavy storms later this week
Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega dead at 83
Writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner
Baghdad bombing kills at least 31 outside ice cream shop
Anti-"sanctuary cities" protest hit Austin
Show More
3 hurt after ponies rush through crowd at parade
Teen says cousin saved his life during shooting rampage
Police: Man accused of killing boyfriend then self
Victoria Islamic Center breaks ground on new mosque
Astros defeat Twins in historic comeback
More News
Top Video
Baghdad bombing kills at least 31 outside ice cream shop
Photos show moment foster parents became forever family
3 hurt after ponies rush through crowd at parade
Teen says cousin saved his life during shooting rampage
More Video