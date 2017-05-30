WASHINGTON, D.C. --Mike Dubke, President Donald Trump's communications director, has resigned, ABC News has learned.
The 47-year-old, whose task was to shape the president's message, only served at his administration post for about three months.
He resigned May 18 but offered to stay on in his post until the end of the president's first foreign trip, ABC News has learned.
Dubke's last day has not yet been set.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
