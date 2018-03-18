POLITICS

President Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan

EMBED </>More Videos

Death penalty for drug traffickers part of President Trump's opioid plan.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.

Administration officials say Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs necessary to trigger mandatory minimum sentences on traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.

The president is scheduled to unveil his plan Monday in New Hampshire, a state hard-hit by the crisis. He'll be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, who has shown an interest in the issue, particularly as it pertains to children.

Trump has mused openly in recent weeks about subjecting drug dealers to the "ultimate penalty."

His three-part plan includes multiple steps to raise awareness, cut the illicit drug flow and expand proven treatment options.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdrugsdeath penaltyopioidsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
Trump: Russia probe should have never started
More Politics
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video