Trump taps Conway for White House counselor

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway will join the incoming Trump administration, she tells GMA.Conway says President-elect Donald J. Trump has offered her the position of administration counselor.David Muir interviewed Conway for GMA, where she discussed the transition, the Muslim ban and inaugration plans.Conway said you can expect a "traditional White House" from Trump.She also said Trump is considering "extreme vetting" of Muslims entering the U.S., but says "this is not a complete ban."You can see more from Conway's announcement on Good Morning America, beginning at 7am on ABC13.