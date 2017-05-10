POLITICS

Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'

President Donald Trump made his first remarks to the press after firing FBI Director James Comey. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump says ousted FBI Director James Comey "was not doing a good job." It was Trump's first public remarks about his firing Tuesday of the FBI chief.

Trump briefly spoke to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday after a closed meeting with Russia's foreign minister. His remarks come as the White House is defending the decision to dismiss Comey.

Administration officials have said the firing was not related to the investigation into possible contacts between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump was joined by Henry Kissinger, former secretary of state and national security adviser under President Richard Nixon.
