POLITICS

Trump renews his view: Blame on 'both sides' in Charlottesville

EMBED </>More Videos

During a press conference, President Donald Trump renewed his words on Charlottesville, blaming violence on "both sides." (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump returned insistently Tuesday to his assessment that "there is blame on both sides" after being roundly criticized for such comments following the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump's remarks on his home turf at Trump Tower in New York City followed a more deliberate statement he made Monday in Washington. Reading from prepared remarks inside the White House, he said then that "racism is evil" and branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as "criminals and thugs."

That statement followed sharp and unrelenting criticism, including from many top Republican lawmakers, of his more general Saturday remarks bemoaning violence on "many sides."

Yet during an impromptu press conference Tuesday, Trump seemed to undo what he said a day earlier.

A timeline of the deadly weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a timeline of events from the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Va.



He praised his own controversial Saturday statement, even pulling it from his suit pocket to read it again.

And he followed that recitation by angrily laying blame on liberal groups in addition to white supremacists for the Charlottesville violence. Some of those protesting the rally to save a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee were "also very violent," he said.

"There are two sides to a story," he said. He added that some facts about the violence in Charlottesville still aren't known.

Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally
EMBED More News Videos

A Bellaire High School graduate is among the injured following Saturday's violence in Charlottesville.

PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of driving a car into a group of counter-protesters, killing 1.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpracismcharlottesville demonstrationsprotestviolencecar crashNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Scaramucci breaks silence after White House exit
Charlottesville suspect seen with racist group
More Politics
Top Stories
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
SKETCH: Suspect attacked teen on jogging trail
Father dies after violent crash on Hwy 290 in Waller
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
HISD says 'glass half full' when it comes to ratings
Willowridge HS to remain closed until September
Show More
High school basketball brawls close Chicago arena
Simone Askew is 1st black woman to lead W. Point cadets
Teens accused of stealing donation jar from restaurant
Police: Man wrecks liquor shop, blames 'caterpillar'
Family of man murdered in March renews call for help
More News
Top Video
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
High school basketball brawls close Chicago arena
More Video