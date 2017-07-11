RUSSIA

Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting: 'If it's what you say I love it'

In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump, Jr., and his sister, Ivanka Trump arrive on Capitol Hill for the presidential Inauguration of their father, Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump's son told a person promising him damaging information about Hillary Clinton: "If it's what you say I love it."

Donald Trump Jr. posted his emails with publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter Tuesday. The emails with Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

Trump Jr. says in a statement that he released the exchanges "in order to be totally transparent."

The Trump Organization confirmed the authenticity of the posts.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trump jrdonald trumprussiathe white housetwitterWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RUSSIA
Russia claims it has killed IS leader al-Baghdadi
4 things you need to know about Jeff Sessions
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
More russia
POLITICS
WATCH: President Trump picks up Marine's cap blown away by wind
Houstonians line up to meet Sen. Cruz's challenger
Former Pres. George W. Bush turns 71 today
Christie defends use of beach closed to the public
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
'He needs to have justice': Driver wanted in fatal hit and run
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
Shot clerk drives 5 miles for help in NE Harris Co.
Video shows fatal crash involving Venus Williams
At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
Show More
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
14-year-old electrocuted when phone drops in bathtub
Smugglers leave woman dangling from border fence
Gas prices rebounding after hitting lowest level of the year
Pitbull's MLB All-Star attire was a swing and miss
More News
Photos
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Photos