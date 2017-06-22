POLITICS

President Donald Trump says he has no recordings of James Comey conversations

James Comey during the June 8 testimony (left) and President Donald Trump. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images|Luca Bruno/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director.

Trump also tweets that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist.


Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had.

When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Under a post-Watergate law, presidential recordings belong to the people and eventually can be made public. Destroying them would be a crime.

The House committee investigating Russian meddling in the election set a Friday deadline for the White House to hand over any tapes.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
politicspoliticsdonald trumpjames comeythe white houseWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump: I have no recordings of Comey conversations
6 key bills vetoed by Gov. Abbott
President Trump announces new US-Cuba policy
Trump says he is under investigation for firing Comey
More Politics
Top Stories
2 arrested after 14-year-old's marriage discovered
HISD security officer accused of filming boys in bathroom
Potential serial rapist charged in assault of elderly woman
Suspect surrenders after high-speed chase, stand-off
Relief in Bolivar Peninsula after TS Cindy makes landfall
Elderly woman found next to husband's body on High Island
Heavy rain hits Taylor Lake Village, La Porte and Baytown
Show More
In Galveston, it's business as usual after Cindy
Man charged in death of 10-month-old boy denied bond
Tropical Storm Cindy downgraded to tropical depression
Small town leveled by Rita feels relief after Cindy
Wild chase: Man runs from police across Eastex Fwy
More News
Photos
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos