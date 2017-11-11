POLITICS

Trump says he would never call Kim Jong-un "short and fat," lashes out against "haters and fools"

President Trump says on Twitter he would never call Kim Jong-un "short and fat." (KTRK)

In a series of tweets Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump attacked the "haters and fools" and responded to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un reportedly calling him "old."

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend -- and maybe someday that will happen," Trump tweeted.


Pres. Trump also responded to the backlash after he told reporters aboard Air Force One that he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials about election interference sincere.

"He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did," Trump said as he traveled to Hanoi, the second-to-last stop of his Asia trip.

On Twitter, Trump said a relationship with Russia is a good thing.

"When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There (sic) always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!" he tweeted.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

