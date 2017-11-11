"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend -- and maybe someday that will happen," Trump tweeted.
Pres. Trump also responded to the backlash after he told reporters aboard Air Force One that he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials about election interference sincere.
"He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did," Trump said as he traveled to Hanoi, the second-to-last stop of his Asia trip.
On Twitter, Trump said a relationship with Russia is a good thing.
"When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There (sic) always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!" he tweeted.
Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
