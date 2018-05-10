Making the 'V' for victory sign with their fingers, three men recently imprisioned in North Korea are back in the United States.The medical plane carrying Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland shortly before 3 a.m. CDT.President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump boarded the plane and spent several minutes visiting with the three men. The three men, the president and first lady all emerged with smiles.Then, the recently released men extended their arms and made the 'V' for victory sign with their fingers. The men appeared tired but in excellent spirits.When asked by reporters how it felt to be home, one of the men answered through a translator, "It's like a dream; we are very, very happy."They later gave the president a round of applause.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had secured their release in Pyongyang after meeting with Kim Jong Un on final plans for the Trump-Kim summit.The Americans had boarded Pompeo's plane out of North Korea without assistance and then transferred in Japan to the Boeing C-40 outfitted with medical facilities for the trip back to the U.S.Their plane actually laned in Alaska first for refueling. Then, went on to Maryland.North Korea had accused the three Korean-Americans of anti-state activities. Their arrests were widely seen as politically motivated and had compounded the dire state of relations over the isolated nation's nuclear weapons.