POLITICS

President Trump faces backlash after ridiculing female TV host's looks

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is under fire for disparaging "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump is under fire Thursday for disparaging MSNBC's "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter.

The president went after the hosts, who have criticized Trump, in a series of tweets.

Brzezinski responded on Twitter by posting a photograph of a Cheerios box that has the phrase "made for little hands."

Critics looking to get under the president's skin have long suggested that his hands appear smaller than usual for his frame.

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., both frequent Trump critics, assailed the president on Twitter.

Meghan McCain, a media personality and the eldest daughter of Sen. John McCain, also criticized Trump's tweets.


She wrote in another tweet, "What does Ivanka think of this?"

The communications team for MSNBC didn't hold back in its response.

"It's a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job," the channel tweeted.

The White House is defending Trump's tweets. Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News that the president has been subject to "outrageous" personal attacks on "Morning Joe."

"This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by the liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or in Hollywood or anywhere else," she said.

About two hours before the president's tweets, Brzezinski said on the show that "it's not normal behavior" for any leader to be tweeting about people's appearances, bullying, lying, undermining managers and throwing people under the bus.

Saying that if any business executive behaved the way Trump does, "There would be concern that perhaps the person who runs the company is out of his mind."

On their Wednesday show, Brzezinski and Scarborough roundly mocked Trump for displaying in several of his golf resorts a fake Time Magazine cover featuring himself.

"That's needy," Brzezinski said on the show.

About 15 minutes before the president himself tweeted, White House social media director Dan Scavino similarly attacked the hosts.

"#DumbAsARockMika and lover #JealousJoe are lost, confused & saddened since POTUS realDonaldTrump stopped returning their calls! Unhinged," Scavino wrote on his personal account.

Trump was correct that the MSNBC hosts spent time at the president's Florida resort, a visit that Scarborough said was to arrange a Trump interview.

The hosts confirmed they are engaged to be married earlier this month.

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report)

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumptwitteru.s. & worldsocial mediaNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump: I have no recordings of Comey conversations
Trump: I have no recordings of Comey conversations
6 key bills vetoed by Gov. Abbott
President Trump announces new US-Cuba policy
More Politics
Top Stories
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
16 arrested after prostitution sting in north Harris Co.
Fireworks recalled due to burn hazard
'One Bin', 3 years, $1 million - no plan, few answers
American flags vandalized along 4th of July parade route
Drinking this weekend? Catch a cab or ride to jail
Crime spike has seniors residents living in fear
Show More
MLB umpire rescues woman on bridge
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City
Grand jury declines to indict officers in Cullen Blvd shooting
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
Woman's car zip tied to shopping cart in Baytown
More News
Top Video
All credit cards on deck: get ready for Amazon Prime Day
New medicine offers hope to those with sickle cell
Drinking this weekend? Catch a cab or ride to jail
Shonda Rhimes opens up about weight loss
More Video