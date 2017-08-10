POLITICS

Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to N. Korea

President Donald Trump says that perhaps his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea "wasn't tough enough." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says that perhaps his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea "wasn't tough enough." Trump is issuing a new warning over the North's development of nuclear weapons.

Trump says North Korea "better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble."

The president was addressing reporters during his vacation at his New Jersey golf club before a security briefing with top advisers.

It's the latest warning since he said earlier this week that North Korea faces "retaliation with fire and fury unlike any the world has seen before."

North Korea has said it may attack Guam in retaliation.

