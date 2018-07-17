PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump balloon baby may be coming to the U.S.A.

EMBED </>More Videos

The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside. (KGO)

The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside.

The large balloon made its debut in London Friday.

Now, a New Jersey resident wants to bring it to Trump's golf club in Bedminster.

RELATED: Trump baby diaper-wearing balloon flies over London

In fact, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to make the dream a reality.

In just two days, the campaign nearly raised double its goal. The order to have the balloon brought over was placed July 16.

It should arrive by the middle of August.

For more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump, visit this page.
