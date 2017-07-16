36 percent approve of Trump's performance

President Donald Trump has the lowest six-month approval rating of any president in the last 70 years.That statistic is just one of the things revealed in a new ABC News-Washington Post poll on Trump and how Americans think he is doing.A random sample of 1,001 adults were surveyed, and here is what pollsters found:As for the recent controversy surrounding Donald Trump, Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign, 63 percent thought it was inappropriate.On the Russian question, 60 percent of Americans now believe that country tried to influence the U.S. election.