Poll shows President Trump approval rating at historic low

Americans have given President Trump a historically low approval rating in an new ABC News-Washington Post poll.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
President Donald Trump has the lowest six-month approval rating of any president in the last 70 years.

That statistic is just one of the things revealed in a new ABC News-Washington Post poll on Trump and how Americans think he is doing.

A random sample of 1,001 adults were surveyed, and here is what pollsters found:

  • 36 percent approve of Trump's performance
  • 58 percent disapprove of how the president is doing
  • 43 percent approve Trump's handling of the economy
  • 41 percent disapprove of Trump's economic policy


As for the recent controversy surrounding Donald Trump, Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign, 63 percent thought it was inappropriate.

On the Russian question, 60 percent of Americans now believe that country tried to influence the U.S. election.

